PKK's so-called press officer is ‘neutralised’ by Turkish intelligence
Turkish intelligence "neutralises" senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq's Gara region, a key figure who directed some PKK members to Türkiye for terror acts.
PKK terrorists often hide out across the border, in northern Iraq, to plot attacks. / Photo: AA Archive / Others
August 16, 2023

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has “neutralised” a senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, security sources said.

The terrorist Celal Birdal, codenamed Sidar Serhat, was neutralised in an operation in the Gara region, the sources said on Wednesday.

Birdal, who is one of the so-called press and archives officers, was operating within the terrorist organisation during his engineering education at a university.

The terrorist, who directed some members of the organisation to Türkiye for terror acts, also was the perpetrator of numerous attacks against security forces in the Zap and Hakurk regions in northern Iraq.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border, in northern Iraq, to plot attacks.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

