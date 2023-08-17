WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Nuclear' material found in Australian home
The small brown-brick apartment building in the suburb of Arncliffe in Sydney has been cut off from the road by red and yellow tape saying: "Contaminated area - do not enter - hot zone".
'Nuclear' material found in Australian home
Police in Australia found what is believed to be radioactive material in a home in Arncliffe, New South Wales. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
August 17, 2023

Australia's border police raided a home in the south of Sydney on Thursday, finding what has been described as "nuclear isotopes".

The home, in the suburb of Arncliffe, was the target of an early morning raid and remains cordoned off with tape warning of a toxic, nuclear or biological hazard inside.

The small brown-brick apartment building was cut off from the road by red and yellow tape saying: "Contaminated area - do not enter - hot zone".

Local commercial broadcaster Channel 10 reported that mercury and uranium isotopes were found inside, while the Daily Telegraph said officers had found nuclear isotopes.

Radioactive material

The Australian Border Force (ABF) would not confirm media reports about the presence of radioactive material at or near the property.

"The ABF can confirm it is conducting an operation today in Arncliffe, New South Wales, with the support of... emergency services," a border force spokesperson said in a statement.

"All appropriate safety measures are being implemented," the statement further stated, adding: "People in the vicinity of the location are urged to follow all directions from emergency services."

Neighbours' reaction

Sam Abraham, 19, was trying to get home when he came across the closed road.

"It's scary finding uranium in your neighbour's house, you come into the street and there's police," he told AFP adding: "It's not something that usually happens in Arncliffe."

Nemr Khamis, 60, said: "In the morning I heard the loud trucks and all that stuff, I looked out of the window and I saw the ambulance and the fire brigade.

Khamis phoned relatives who told him " there's some uranium in the street just off the unit", he said, adding: "I had a shower and came back and when I came back I had a baby with me and the police told me to go inside."

The Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency also refused to confirm the presence of nuclear material.

"ARPANSA will continue to support relevant state and federal agencies in the ongoing management and resolution of the situation," a spokesperson said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us