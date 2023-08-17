A Kenyan senator has been arraigned in court over accusations of theft and abuse of office.

The case relates in a scholarship programme that allegedly did not take off, in which about 1.1bn Kenyan shillings ($7.6m; £5.9m) was paid by parents who wanted their children to further their education in Finland and Canada.

Kenyan President William Ruto has called for the accused to be ''held accountable.''

Dozens of students allegedly remained stranded in Kenya despite their parents paying part of the money for the education programme, local news outlets report.

Parents have narrated accounts of selling property including livestock and land to source the funds.

The payments were made during Mandago's tenure as the governor of Uasin Gichu county in 2021.

He previously denied any wrongdoing. In a post on Wednesday on the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, he said that he had met "the leadership of parents demanding refunds and agreed on the way."