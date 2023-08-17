AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Former Congo officials sanctioned for trafficking rare wildlife
The former head of DR Congo's wildlife agency and two others are accused of trafficking chimpanzees, gorillas and okapis.
Former Congo officials sanctioned for trafficking rare wildlife
DR Congo is home to Africa's oldest nature reserve. / Photo: Reuters
August 17, 2023

The former head of DR Congo's wildlife agency and two ex-colleagues have been placed on the US sanctions list for trafficking in gorillas, chimps and other protected species.

The three have been barred from entering the US, according to a US State Department communique released on Wednesday.

The measure applies to Cosma Wilungula, former director general of the Congolese Institute for the Conservation of Nature (ICCN); Leonard Muamba Kanda, DR Congo's former head for managing commitments under the Convention on International Trade in Endange red Species (CITES) and ICCN director; and Augustin Ngumbi Amuri, a CITES coordinator and legal advisor to the ICCN.

"As public officials responsible for wildlife protection, they abused their public positions by trafficking chimpanzees, gorillas, okapi, and other protected wildlife from the DRC, primarily to the People’s Republic of China, using falsified permits, in return for bribes," the statement said.

"Their corrupt, transnational criminal actions not only undermined rule of law and government transparency in the DRC but also long-standing wildlife conservation efforts."

Wilungula spent 16 years at the head of the ICCN - an agency tasked with managing the Democratic Republic of Congo's wildlife parks - before being suspended for "poor management" in August 2021 by Environment Minister Eve Bazaiba.

Similar punishments were handed out to all the other members of the ICCN's administrative board. Their positions were later filled by fresh appointees.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us