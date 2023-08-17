By Charles Mgbolu

Pet animals have lived with man for as long as time, and their popularity has grown so much that there are now National Pet Days, celebrations, and festivals to celebrate the joy they bring into people’s lives.

The festivals also hope to raise awareness on pet care and help reduce the number of animals in shelters.

In Bangkok, Thailand, there was a Pet Expo that ran from August 10 to 13, 2023, with 300 booths open.

The public was invited to bring along their pets to choose new clothes, bedding, buggies, or toys. There was also veterinary advice and competitions. The organisers expected 120,000 visitors to attend the four-day show.

In Africa, pets are also becoming increasingly popular as people seek companionship in new ways.

From Lagos, Nigeria, to Johannesburg, South Africa, public parks spot different pet owners and their furry friends taking leisure strolls in the evenings.

South Africa held a major pet expo in July featuring dogs, cats, exotic birds, and big curling reptiles.

Rudy is a two-year-old mix-breed Eskimo with a dazzling white coat living in Lagos, Nigeria, with his doting family. ‘’He is a wonderful companion and really warms up the home,’’ says owner Uche Aitkins.

For Azeez Ishola, his four-year-old dog samurai named Romeo is a loyal roommate. ‘’He is there for those lonely, depressing days when I just need to take my mind off the many challenges that confront me."

"I take Romeo out for long walks and even runs, and I come back refreshed,’’ he tells TRT Afrika.

It is the same for Asabe Ali-Musa, who says she adopted her now three-year-old Lhasa Apso, called Pearla.

‘’It was more of a companionship for me because I got her at one of the lowest points of my life,’’ Asabe tells TRT Afrika.

Sadly, there have been cases of pet abuse, with some grabbing major international headlines with the public backlash against West Ham star defender Kurt Zouma serving as a good example.

He was filmed kicking his pet cat in February 2022 in his home kitchen, leading to fines and a ban on owning pets. The news resonated around the world and was a strong lesson in pet care.

Now that you know that treating pets should always be a high priority, especially for pet owners, here are some useful tips: First of all, your pet’s day celebrations should be (if possible) every day. Chew and exercise toys are fabulous not just for their entertainment but also to keep them healthy.

You can also volunteer at a local shelter and help take care of the animals by giving the dogs walks around the area. You can also help feed and care for them. Donate blankets, food, and toys if you can’t afford an animal.

You could create a social media account for your pet. There are a lot of pet Instagram accounts that have gone viral. If you think that you have an extra-lovable pet, why not create an Instagram account and see just how famous your furry friend can become?