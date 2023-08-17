Germany has threatened Niger’s military rulers with European sanctions unless they return to the constitutional order.

“Germany supports the regional efforts to resolve the crisis in Niger. Our goal is to restore the constitutional order,” the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“After having suspended development and security cooperation, we are in favour of EU sanctions against the leaders of the coup as a next step,” the ministry said on Thursday.

Germany’s announcement came after Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock held phone calls in recent days with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, and African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat.

Last month, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the former commander of Niger’s presidential guard, declared himself the head of the transitional government after President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted through a military coup.

West African bloc ECOWAS condemned July’s military takeover, and has repeatedly called on military rulers not to prosecute ousted president.

Last week, it ordered the “activation” of a regional standby force that could intervene to “restore constitutional order” in the country.