Turkish, French foreign ministers discuss Northern Cyprus’ road project
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his French counterpart Catherine Colonna have discussed the Pile-Yigitler Road project in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), during a phone call.
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan informed his French counterpart Colonna about the TRNC’s Pile-Yigitler Road project in response to her question. / Photo: AA Archive
August 17, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his French counterpart Catherine Colonna have discussed the Pile-Yigitler Road project in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), during a telephone call.

The call took place on Thursday at Colonna’s request, according to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Fidan informed Colonna about the TRNC’s Pile-Yigitler Road project in response to her question.

Fidan and Colonna also discussed the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The TRNC Foreign Ministry previously said the project was created for purely humanitarian reasons to ensure convenient passage from TRNC to the village of Pile along the UN-controlled Green Line.

Ministry said the project intends to enhance the road, granting Pile residents better land access, boosting the local economy and allowing passage to Pile without reliance on the British Sovereign Base Areas.

SOURCE:AA
