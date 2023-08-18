AFRICA
UN: Niger's junta 'has no legal basis' to charge Bazoum with treason
Bazoum has been detained by the junta since July 26 when the military removed him from power.
There have been international calls for the ousted President to be released. Photo: Others / Others
August 18, 2023

The United Nations human rights chief said there was no legal basis for Niger's military junta to prosecute deposed president Mohamed Bazoum for high treason, saying the "very notion of freedoms" in the country was at stake.

The military junta, which seized power in a coup last month, said it would prosecute Bazoum for high treason over his exchanges with foreign heads of state and international organisations, prompting condemnation from the United States and West African leaders.

"This decision is not only politically motivated against a democratically elected President but has no legal basis as the normal functioning of democratic institutions has been cast aside," U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement on Friday.

"The very notion of freedoms in Niger is at stake," he said. "Generals cannot take it upon themselves to defy - at a whim - the will of the people. Rule-by-gun has no place in today's world."

The coup leaders have imprisoned Bazoum and dissolved the elected government of Niger, a major uranium producer and Western ally in the fight against an Isla mist insurgency.

Turk, who called for Bazoum's immediate release, said the Niger coup, the sixth in the region in the past three years, was deeply troubling.

EU chief Charles Michel warned there will be "grave consequences" if Niger's military regime allows ousted President Mohamed Bazoum's health to worsen under house arrest, a European official said Friday.

In a call to President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria, chair of the ECOWAS regional block which opposes the Niger coup, Michel said "President Bazoum's detention conditions are deteriorating".

SOURCE:AFP
