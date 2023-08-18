The power of wooden treadmills  in DRC's Goma
A young man is promoting wooden treadmills as a safe way of exercise indoor in the city of Goma in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo where insecurity has been rife.
August 18, 2023

By Awa Cheikh Faye

Désiré Kabengele SEBAZUNGU created a wooden treadmill called "Desiré Run" that runs on leg power alone.

The 26-year-old is an accomplished athlete with passion for innovation. He came up with the idea of combining such strong passion with his sporting career. He is part of a team of marathon runners in Goma.

It took Désiré Kabengele three weeks to build his wooden treadmill, designed for use without electricity. The treadmill, which can last for years, is biodegradable and environmentally friendly.

Avoiding insecurity

Désiré has already taken part in several local running competitions. But outdoor sport is not easy in the area devastated by violence with armed groups carrying out attacks and the security forces trying to contain them.

“Our community has a lot of problems and sport has not been spared... runners are finding it difficult to train regularly because of the insecurity," Désiré tells TRT AFRIKA.

His treadmill is designed to simulate running or walking indoors, so as to avoid the dangers associated with insecurity.

The other aim of this tool is to combat cardiovascular diseases by facilitating the regular and safe exercises.

"The people of Goma are used to doing exercises in the morning, but there is a lot of insecurity in the area, which means that people cannot do sport on a daily basis as they would like. The wooden treadmill is a way of keeping them fit and healthy," he says.

Beyond Goma

The treadmill is 120 cm long, 64 cm wide and 115 cm high, and made from wood strong enough to withstand heavy loads.

Several slats of equal dimensions are assembled to form the surface of the treadmill.

This is a prototype treadmill. Désiré completed a four-year course in electromechanics at ISTA-GOMA and continues to perfect his treadmill innovation.

Despite funding challenges, Desiré's hopes to produce more of the wooden machines so that more people in Goma and beyond will benefit.

