AFRICA
3 MIN READ
'Worst cholera outbreak' in DRC sparks concern at IDP camps
Unicef says the size of the outbreak and possible devastation should ring alarm bells.
'Worst cholera outbreak' in DRC sparks concern at IDP camps
North Kivu province is the worst affected in the latest outbreak. / Photo: Reuters
August 19, 2023

UNICEF has sounded the alarm on child cholera in DR Congo's troubled North-Kivu province, estimating more than 8,000 under-fives had been infected this year.

"The size of the cholera outbreak and the devast ation it threatens should ring alarm bells," said Shameza Abdulla, UNICEF DRC senior emergency coordinator, based in Goma.

"If urgent action is not taken within the next months, there is a significant risk that the disease will spread to parts of the country that have not been affected for many years," Abdulla said.

The eastern province has been ravaged by conflict for almost three decades, resulting in widespread population displacement.

Nationwide cases

UNICEF put at 31,342 nationwide cases contracted to date in 2023 with many children among the sufferers and North-Kivu the worst-hit province accounting for some 21,400 cases alone, the organisation said, quoting a health ministry tally.

"There is also the danger it will continue to spread in displacement sites where systems are already overwhelmed and the population -– especially children -– is highly vulnerable to illness and - potentially - death," Abdulla added.

UNICEF says the more than 8,000 cases of under fives infected this year in North-Kivu are more than six times as many as for all of last year.

Camp conditions

A 2017 epidemic of the disease affected large swathes of the country, including the capital Kinshasa with some 55,000 cases and more than 1,100 deaths.

The International Organization for Migration said in June that around one million people had been displaced in the east owing to conflict in the first quarter of this year.

UNICEF said camps holding those displaced did not have the capacity to cope and the wretched conditions were facilitating the spread of cholera.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us