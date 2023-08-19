TÜRKİYE
UN's stance on Pile-Yigitler road unacceptable – AK Party spokesperson
AK Party's spokesperson highlights the humanitarian purpose of the Pile-Yigitler road amid clashes between Northern Cypriot police and UN peacekeepers as the confrontation unfolded on the under-construction road.
Through the road the residents will be able to bypass a checkpoint on the British military base, one of the two British Sovereign Base Areas retained after 1960. / Photo: AA
August 19, 2023

The Pile-Yigitler road project in Pile, aimed at facilitating access to the lands of Turkish Cypriots, serves a humanitarian purpose, Vice Chairman and Spokesperson of the AK Party, Omer Celik, has stated following the mayhem between Northern Cypriot police officers and UN peacekeepers.

The mayhem erupted around 9 am (0600GMT) on Friday on the Pile-Yigitler road, which is being constructed and expanded, the General Directorate of Police in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) said in a statement.

Eight officers were injured in turmoil over a parking argument on the UN-controlled Green Line that separates the island's northern and southern halves, Northern Cypriot police confirmed on Saturday.

"The stance taken by the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus regarding the construction process of the Pile-Yigitler Project road is unacceptable and highly misguided," Celik said in his statement.

"The Peacekeeping Force's approach, which seems to appease the Greek Cypriot side, has directly undermined its presence and reputation in Cyprus," he added.

UN forces "deliberately" parked their vehicles on Pile-Yigitler road and blocked access to the area to prevent road construction work by failing to comply with security measures, say TRNC police.

The Greek Cypriot Administration and the UN oppose the Pile-Yigitler Road Project, which the TRNC began implementing on Thursday.

Residents of Pile will be able to use both shorter distances and will not have to pass through British bases when crossing to the Turkish side due to the 11.6 kilometres Pile-Yigitler road construction and repair work.

The first 7.5 kilometres of the road will pass through Yigitler, and the second 4.1 kilometres will pass through Pile Village.

