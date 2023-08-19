TÜRKİYE
Turkish intelligence neutralises senior PKK terrorist in northern Syria
The PKK has been disseminating false information, misleading people into believing that Icuz, who was responsible for training women and youth within the terror group, died in an accident.
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA Archive 
August 19, 2023

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has “neutralised” a senior PKK terrorist in northern Syria, security sources said.

The Turkish intelligence agency neutralised Hicran Icuz, codenamed Vejin Jiyan, in an operation in Al Hasakah province, the sources stated on Saturday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

However, the PKK terror group has been disseminating false information through some media outlets, misleading people to believe that Icuz died in an accident.

Icuz, who joined the rural wing of the group in 2016, received ideological and armed training.

She also taught Syrian children and teenagers who had joined the terrorist group how to use weapons and ammunition.

The terror member carried out activities, particularly in the armed women's and youth structures of the organisation, and was among the plotters of attacks and assassination-type activities, especially against Turkish security forces in border regions.

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border, in northern Iraq, to plot attacks.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:TRT World
