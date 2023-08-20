It has emerged that the ousted government in Niger asked France to take military action in the hours following the July 26 coup to free deposed President Mohamed Bazoum.

A senior official in Bazoum’s administration has confirmed that West African nation sought France’s help to avert the coup.

"When we realised, in the first few hours, that it was really a coup d'état, interim Prime Minister Massaoudou asked, quite normally, for France's support," one of Bazoum's advisers, who requested anonymity, told Le Monde on Saturday.

According to the French publication, the request was given serious consideration.

Key ally

Bazoum's government was a key Western ally in the fight against militants and to stop the flow of migrants across the Mediterranean Sea.

France, which ruled Niger as a colony until 1960, has 1,500 soldiers in the country, who had been conducting joint operations with its government.

The military administration, led by Abdourahamane Tchiani, the commander of Niger's presidential guard, earlier alleged that the toppled government had authorised France to carry out the attack on the presidential palace to try to free Bazoum.