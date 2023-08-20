TÜRKİYE
Turkish coast guards rescue 125 migrants illegally pushed back by Greece
Turkish Coast Guard units rescue irregular migrants from rubber boats off the coasts of Dikili and Menderes districts in Izmir, Aegean Sea, after Greek forces reportedly pushed them amid global condemnation.
Türkiye has, since July, rescued over 800 irregular migrants who were illegally pushed back into its territorial waters in the Aegean Sea by Greece. /Photo: AA
August 20, 2023

Türkiye has rescued 125 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea after they were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities, the Turkish Coast Guard said.

Coast guard units noticed on Sunday groups of irregular migrants in rubber boats off the coasts of Dikili and Menderes districts of western Izmir province and rescued them from the sea.

The migrants were taken to the provincial migration authority for regular procedures.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants seeking to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

