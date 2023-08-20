AFRICA
4 MIN READ
Gunmen kill at least 23 people in central Mali
Gunmen have killed at least 23 people in central Mali, government officials have said.
Gunmen kill at least 23 people in central Mali
Mali has been battling a longstanding problem of violent extremism. / Photo: AA
August 20, 2023

Armed gunmen have killed at least 23 people and wounded 12 in an attack on a village in central Mali.

Sidi Mohamed El Bechir, governor of the Bandiagara region where the attack took place, said on Sunday that unidentified men killed dozens of people and set fire to several homes in the village of Yarou on Friday.

“The assailants stayed in the village until 7pm and burned down part of the village, smashed stores and took away the villagers’ cattle,” Amadou Lougue, president of the regional youth organisation, said on Sunday.

The attack has not been claimed.

Communities across central and northern Mali have been in the grips of protracted armed violence since 2012.

Rebels regrouped

Extremist rebels were forced from power in the West African nation’s northern cities the following year, with the help of a French-led military operation.

But they regrouped in the desert and began launching attacks on the Malian army and its allies.

Friday’s attack in the central Mopti region took place on the same day that the Malian army accused armed extremists of aiming a rocket at the western city of Timbuktu, 275 kilometres north of Bandiagara.

Elements of JNIM, a West African extremist group linked with al-Qaida, placed a blockade on the ancient trading city nearly two weeks ago in response to an influx of Malian soldiers and foreign mercenaries into the area.

The blockade has caused shipments of food and other goods to halt.

Displacements

Boubacar Sadigh Ould Taled, a legislator in Mali’s interim junta-led government, said many residents of the nearby town of Ber have fled due to insecurity following the arrival of Malian troops and those from the Russian mercenary group Wagner in early August.

The recent uptick in insecurity in the area likely stems from the departure of a UN peacekeeping mission from its base in Ber, which has been under the control of separatist rebels since they signed a peace deal with the Malian government in 2015.

A July UN resolution said the peacekeeping mission would be shuttered after a decade of operations.

Insecurity fears

Since a military junta seized power of the country in 2020, Mali has increasingly renounced intervention by Western nations, opting instead to unofficially partner with the Wagner Group to help regain control from armed groups in the centre and north.

Analysts fear the 2015 peace deal, mediated with help from Algeria and the UN mission known as MINUSMA, may fall apart after the peacekeepers leave.

The insecurity in Ber, which caused peacekeepers to leave earlier than planned, has become an early testing ground for post-MINUSMA Mali.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Minibus, truck collide in Côte d'Ivoire, killing 14 people
Thousands protest in Côte d'Ivoire after opposition leader barred from presidential race
Ukraine says received another 1,200 bodies from Russia
Iran says ready to end attacks if Israel stops assault
Families hold funerals for Air India crash victims
'Nothing left': Israelis grapple with damage from Iran strike
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Helicopter crashes in India, kills several pilgrims
Iran's massive missile barrage on Israel leaves casualties
Guinea's military leader Doumbouya sets up electoral body
More than 100 people killed in Nigeria's armed attack
Netanyahu wants to set region on fire, sabotage nuclear talks by attacking Iran: Erdogan
Putin, Trump discuss 'very alarming' Israel-Iran tensions in 50-minute call
Rwanda-Congo conflict: 'No peace deal will be signed' yet as talks continue
Erdogan, bin Salman discuss Israel-Iran tensions in phone call
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us