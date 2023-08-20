AFRICA
1 MIN READ
Pope ‘following Niger happenings with concern’
Pope Francis has said he is “following with concern” the happenings in Niger since President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted through a military coup on July 26, 2023.
Pope ‘following Niger happenings with concern’
Pope Francis has called for a peaceful solution to the Niger leadership crisis. / Photo: AP
August 20, 2023

Pope Francis has urged a diplomatic solution to a political crisis in Niger, sparked by a coup that threatens stability in the region.

“I am following with concern what is happening in Niger, and join the bishops' call in favour of peace in the country and stability in the Sahel,” Pope Francis, addressing the faithful in St. Peter's Square after his Angelus prayer, said on Sunday.

“I join with prayer the efforts of the international community to find a peaceful solution as soon as possible for the good of everyone,” the 86-year-old said.

Army officers ousted President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, making Niger the fourth West African nation to suffer a coup since 2020.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Minibus, truck collide in Côte d'Ivoire, killing 14 people
Thousands protest in Côte d'Ivoire after opposition leader barred from presidential race
Ukraine says received another 1,200 bodies from Russia
Iran says ready to end attacks if Israel stops assault
Families hold funerals for Air India crash victims
'Nothing left': Israelis grapple with damage from Iran strike
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Helicopter crashes in India, kills several pilgrims
Iran's massive missile barrage on Israel leaves casualties
Guinea's military leader Doumbouya sets up electoral body
More than 100 people killed in Nigeria's armed attack
Netanyahu wants to set region on fire, sabotage nuclear talks by attacking Iran: Erdogan
Putin, Trump discuss 'very alarming' Israel-Iran tensions in 50-minute call
Rwanda-Congo conflict: 'No peace deal will be signed' yet as talks continue
Erdogan, bin Salman discuss Israel-Iran tensions in phone call
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us