10-man West Ham beat Chelsea
Ten-man West Ham United beat Chelsea 3-1 in the two teams' second EPL match of the new season on Sunday.
Chelsea now sit 14th in the league table after two games, while West Ham are sixth. / Photo: Reuters
August 20, 2023

West Ham United have beaten Chelsea 3-1 in the two clubs’ second match of the 2023/24 English Premier League season.

West Ham now sit sixth in the table with four points, while Chelsea are 14th with one point.

West Ham United, who were at home, were the first to score in the 7th minute through Moroccan centre-back Nayef Aguerd.

Chelsea levelled in the 28th minute through attacking midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

Michail Antonio restored West Ham’s lead in the 53rd minute.

Despite being ten men on the pitch from the 67th minute – after Nayef Aguerd was shown a red card due to a second yellow card – West Ham went ahead to seal the victory in the additional minutes of extra time after The Blues conceded a penalty.

Lucas Paqueta stepped forward for the penalty and calmly scored West Ham’s third goal to secure a 3-1 win over Chelsea.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
