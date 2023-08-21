China has slammed a joint statement by the US, Japan and South Korea on Taiwan and disputed South China Sea.

Beijing “expresses strong dissatisfaction and has lodged solemn representations with relevant parties after the leaders of the US, Japan and South Korea smeared and attacked China on the Taiwan question and South China Se a issue,” said Wang Wenbin, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman on Monday.

US President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said last Friday they are opposed to China's "dangerous and aggressive behavior” supporting "unlawful maritime claims" while agreeing to expand economic and security ties.

A joint statement came as the three leaders vowed to strengthen cooperation following a Camp David summit in the US state of Maryland.

Serious violation

The summit, which came amid a diplomatic push from Biden to improve relations between Seoul an d Tokyo, was the first at Camp David since former President Barack Obama hosted Gulf Arab leaders in 2015.

Biden said the two visiting leaders and him “reaffirmed our shared commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and addressing economic coercion.”

Wang said the trilateral statement “seriously violated the basic norms governing international relations,” according to the Beijing-based daily Global Times.

“China will continue to firmly safeguard its sovereignty and security interests, work with ASEAN members to firmly safeguard regional pe ace and stability,” said the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, referring to the Southeast Asian regional bloc.