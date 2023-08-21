WORLD
Rihanna gives birth to baby boy
Music superstar Rihanna has welcomed her second child, a boy, TMZ reports.
Rihanna welcomed her second child earlier in August, according to TMZ. Photo: AA / Others
August 21, 2023

Rihanna has given birth to a baby boy, her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky, a report said on Monday.

The music megastar and beauty entrepreneur became a mother for the second time at the start of month, entertainment outlet TMZ said.

"Sources with direct knowledge tell us the baby arrived on August 3rd in Los Angeles," TMZ said.

"We don't yet know the kiddo's name, but we do know it starts with 'R' and it's a boy."

The "Lift me up" singer welcomed her first child, a son, in May last year.

Billionaire artiste

And she wordlessly announced her second pregnancy at this year's Super Bowl in Arizona, proudly displaying her baby bump to a global audiences of hundreds of millions.

Since releasing "Anti" in early 2016, Robyn Rihanna Fenty has taken a break from recording but has by no means taken it easy: she's become a billionaire, parlaying her music achievements into successful makeup, lingerie and high-fashion brands.

Since her last album Rihanna has performed occasional features and more recently recorded music for the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack.

SOURCE:AFP
