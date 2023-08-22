Türkiye expects Iraq to officially recognise PKK as a terrorist organisation, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said, speaking at a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein.

During the conference in Iraq's capital Baghdad on Tuesday, Fidan said: “We expect Iraq, out of friendship and brotherhood, to officially recognise PKK as a terrorist organisation.”

“We must not allow the PKK terrorist organisation, which is a mutual enemy of Türkiye and Iraq, to poison our bilateral relations,” he added.

“We cannot accept PKK challenging the sovereignty of Iraq.”

For his part, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein emphasised that Baghdad gave special attention to developing ties with Ankara, and that Turkish-Iraqi relations are very important for both sides.

Fidan also stressed that the territorial integrity, political unity, and sovereignty of Iraq are among Türkiye's priorities.

“Sinjar, Makhmour, Qandil, Sulaymaniyah, and many other Iraqi villages have been occupied by the PKK terror group.”

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the UK, US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.