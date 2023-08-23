AFRICA
Nigerian singer Yemi Alade reveals her car crash in Spain
The singer says the accident happened on Thursday while travelling between Barcelona and Benicassim.
Yemi Alade / Photo: Getty Images
August 23, 2023

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter says she survived a car accident last week while on a tour in Spain.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the singer says the accident happened on Thursday while travelling between Barcelona and Benicassim.

No fatalities were reported but the singer said she lost a fingernail.

Despite the accident she went ahead to give a performance on that same day that resulted in a "minor medical emergency."

"I also experienced a minor medical emergency from exhaustion after performing on stage seven hours after the incident on the same day," she said.

In 2015, the singer escaped a fire incident in her hotel room while in London.

Alade is famous for her breakout song Johnny and previously won the MTV Africa Music award winner for Best Female artiste in Africa.

