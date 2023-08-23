Talks to admit Somalia into the East African regional bloc are underway at in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.

Rebecca Miano, Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for East African Community, says the bloc is poised to benefit more from Somalia's membership.

"We intend to create wealth and prosperity for our people. A big and expanded market that the admission of Somalia will usher in will be a major boost for the private sector, itself a great milestone in the integration process," Miano said.

The talks scheduled to take nine days will look into political, economic and social affairs in a bid to integrate the Horn of Africa country that has been engulfed in political turmoil for decades into the regional bloc.

Expanded market

“The Community is already contributing to peace and security in Somalia, with partner states providing troops as part of the African Union Mission in Somalia." Miano added.

Somalia's Minister for Planning Mohamud Abdirahman Sheikh Farah hailed the opportunity to join the regional bloc as a gateway to an extensive market.

The EAC bloc's population reached 312 million in 2022.

Highlighting the significance of Somalia's coastline, EAC Secretary-General Peter Mathuki said "Somalia has the longest national coastline of over 3,000 kilometers in Africa, linking the continent to the Arabian Peninsula. This presents an opportunity to increase intra-regional trade and improve the lives of East Africans."