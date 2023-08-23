AFRICA
2 MIN READ
What Somalia's entry into the East Africa Community bloc means
A Somalia membership in the regional bloc will improve security and boost trade considering the country's population and coastline - one of the longest in Africa.
What Somalia's entry into the East Africa Community bloc means
Somalia has a population of 17.5 million according to the World Bank 2022 data.  / Others
August 23, 2023

Talks to admit Somalia into the East African regional bloc are underway at in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.

Rebecca Miano, Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for East African Community, says the bloc is poised to benefit more from Somalia's membership.

"We intend to create wealth and prosperity for our people. A big and expanded market that the admission of Somalia will usher in will be a major boost for the private sector, itself a great milestone in the integration process," Miano said.

The talks scheduled to take nine days will look into political, economic and social affairs in a bid to integrate the Horn of Africa country that has been engulfed in political turmoil for decades into the regional bloc.

Expanded market

“The Community is already contributing to peace and security in Somalia, with partner states providing troops as part of the African Union Mission in Somalia." Miano added.

Somalia's Minister for Planning Mohamud Abdirahman Sheikh Farah hailed the opportunity to join the regional bloc as a gateway to an extensive market.

The EAC bloc's population reached 312 million in 2022.

Highlighting the significance of Somalia's coastline, EAC Secretary-General Peter Mathuki said "Somalia has the longest national coastline of over 3,000 kilometers in Africa, linking the continent to the Arabian Peninsula. This presents an opportunity to increase intra-regional trade and improve the lives of East Africans."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us