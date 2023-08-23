WORLD
In historic first, India's spacecraft lands on moon's south pole
The Indian space agency launched the rocket on July 14, blasting off from the country's main spaceport.
The moon landing raises India's standing as a space power. / Photo: Reuters
August 23, 2023

India on Wednesday made history as its Chandrayaan-3 lander successfully touched down on the moon's south pole, thought to be a potential source for water and oxygen, days after Russia's mission failed.

The Indian space agency launched the rocket on July 14, blasting off from the country's main spaceport in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

"Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the Moon," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced at its headquarters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the landing caps a "historic day".

"This achievement marks a significant step forward for Indian Science, Engineering, Technology, and Industry, symbolizing our nation’s progress in space exploration,” the Indian Space Research Organization said in a statement earlier on Wednesday.

They said a successful Chandrayaan-3 landing would be monumental in fueling curiosity and sparking a passion for exploration among youth.

“It generates a profound sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate the prowess of Indian science and technology. It will contribute to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation,” the organization said.

Excited and anxious, people across India, home to the world’s largest population, crowded around televisions in offices, shops, restaurants and homes.

Thousands prayed Tuesday for the success of the mission with oil lamps on the river banks, temples and religious places, including the holy city of Varanasi in northern India.

