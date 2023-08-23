TÜRKİYE
Turkish police arrest 12 Daesh terror suspects
Turkish police have nabbed 12 people over their suspected links with Daesh as digital materials seized during raids at various addresses in the western province of Bursa.
August 23, 2023

Turkish police nabbed 12 people over their suspected links to the Daesh terrorist group in the western city of Bursa, security sources said.

Counter-terrorism units conducted simultaneous operations in the early morning hours at the addresses of the suspects.

All of the suspects are foreign nationals.

During the raids, a large amount of digital materials were seized.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks. In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

SOURCE:AA
