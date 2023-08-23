Faith Kipyegon has kept her bid for a world double in Budapest on track as the Kenyan safely negotiated qualifiers for the final of the women's 5,000m.

Just 24 hours earlier, Kipyegon produced a devastating last lap to win an unprecedented third world women's 1500m as arch-rival Sifan Hassan had to settle for the bronze medal.

On Wednesday, both athletes came through their 5,000m heat without any problem and will again face off in the final at 1850 GMT on Saturday.

"It was a tactical race but it was fine. It is all about the medal," said Kipyegon.

"It was good to get out and run again after the 1500m final. The medal is not there yet, so I need to keep looking forwards."

It is Hassan's third event. Before winning bronze in the 1500m, the Dutch runner fell metres from the finish line of the 10,000m last weekend.

‘Amazing’ rivalry

Kipyegon called her rivalry with Hassan, the reigning Olympic champion in the 5,000m, “amazing.”

“I've been competing with her for a long time. She is a good friend of mine. We push each other to the limit. It's perfect. That's sport," she said.

“She's amazingly talented doing all the events. It's not easy but she pushes herself to the limit.”

Hassan was also quick to praise Kipyegon, calling her “an amazing athlete.”

“I am really grateful for all my experiences – with the marathon, with the Olympics two years ago – I just wanted to try it as nobody has ever done it before," she said of her unprecedented bid for a treble of titles.

“And it worked. I had a very hard moment at the beginning but I managed it well and now I am back in another final. I am not 100 percent fit for the track but I have really great endurance. I just miss a bit of speed.”

There is also an Ethiopian going for a double in the Hungarian capital.

Ethiopian challenge

Gudaf Tsegay, who won gold in the 10,000m after Hassan's tumble, also qualified for the 5,000m final alongside teammates Ejgayehu Taye, Freweyni Hailu and Medina Eisa.

"The 5000m is my favourite distance," Tsegay warned. "I completed only half of my plan when I won gold over 10,000m.

"I was ready for a very slow race today with a huge sprint over last lap because I wanted to save as much energy as possible for the final."

Tsegay added: "I am going to prepare another tactic for the final with my coach.

The main thing now is to take rest and recover well."

Kipyegon will be accompanied by compatriots Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi, Beatrice Chebet and Lilian Kasait Rengeruk, at least ensuring equitable numbers should the east African distance powerhouses employ team tactics.