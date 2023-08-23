TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye accelerates reconstruction of earthquake-ravaged region: Erdogan
"We have planned construction of total of 64,811 residences, including 41,171 houses and 23,640 village houses in Adiyaman," says President Erdogan.
Türkiye accelerates reconstruction of earthquake-ravaged region: Erdogan
Erdogan added that despite the challenging task posed by strong winds reaching speeds of 70 kilometres per hour, the spread of the wildfire in Canakkale has been halted. Photo: AA / Others
August 23, 2023

Türkiye has mobilised all resources to rebuild its earthquake-ravaged region, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Erdogan was speaking on Wednesday at the groundbreaking ceremony in the country's Adiyaman province via live video link from the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.

"We mobilised all the resources of our state and nation to rebuild the earthquake-stricken region and meet the needs of the earthquake victims," the president said.

"We closely followed the process through visits we made to the earthquake region at various times," he added.

Adiyaman is one of 11 cities hit by severe twin earthquakes on February 6.

More than 50,000 people were killed by earthquakes with magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 that rocked the cities of Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

The earthquakes have also affected around 14 million people in Türkiye and thousands of others in northern Syria.

The Turkish government accelerated its efforts to recover the earthquake zone following the general and presidential elections in May, Erdogan added.

"We have planned the construction of 64,811 residences, including 41,171 houses and 23,640 village houses in Adiyaman," he said.

Wildfire spread in Canakkale halted​​​​​​​

Erdogan also added that, despite the challenging task posed by strong winds reaching speeds of 70 kilometres (44 miles) per hour, the spread of the wildfire in Canakkale has been halted.

"Hopefully, we will be able to get it under control in a short time," the president said.

Wildfires have forced the evacuation of at least six villages in Canakkale's western province.

The Canakkale Strait has also been closed to north-south ship traffic because of the fire that broke out earlier Tuesday and rapidly spread due to strong winds.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us