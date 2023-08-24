SPORTS
Tobi Amusan qualifies for Women's 100 metres hurdles final
Amusan will race on Thursday, August 24, in a career-defining final as she battles to defend her title.
Tobi Amusan was cleared of doping charges before heading into the competion. / Photo: Reuters
August 24, 2023

World Champion Tobi Amusan from Nigeria has advanced to the 100-metre hurdles finals at the World Athletics Championship after finishing first in Heat 2 of the semi-final with a time of 12.56 seconds.

In a fierce race, Amusan started slow off the blocks but recovered in time to beat Jamacian Achkara Nungent (12.60s) and Dutch Nadine Visser (12.62s) just as they reached the line.

Amusan will face stiff competition when confronting track stars such as Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (Puerto Rico) and Kendra Harrison (USA) at the blocs.

There is keen interest in Amusan, as she is one of Nigeria’s hopes of clinching a medal at the competition after Ese Brume finished fourth in the women’s long jump event on Sunday.

Amusan must try and improve her time as she goes into the final, as Jasmine and Kendra finished their races at 12.33s and 12.41s, respectively, which is ahead of Amusan’s time.

However, Amusan is known for starting slow and picking up speed behind her competitors before nicking the win just before the line, making this evening’s game a must-watch.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
