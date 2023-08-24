By Charles Mgbolu

As August slowly wraps up, the music awards season for 2023–2024 begin to unfold, with award nominations for different entertainment platforms hitting the headlines.

Trace Music, a pan-African digital music platform, has released the nominee list for its first music awards on the continent, scheduled to take place in Kigali, Rwanda, on October 21, 2023.

Twenty-two awards are up for grabs, with the nominations featuring platinum-selling artists from more than 30 countries in Africa, South America, the Caribbean, the Indian Ocean, and Europe.

In the best African male artist category, Nigeria has strong representation from Asake, Burna Boy, Davido, and Rema.

However, fierce competition will come from Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Didi B (Ivory Coast) and K.O. (South Africa).

In the best African female category, Ayra Starr (Nigeria), Josey (Ivory Coast), and Nadia Mukami (Kenya), Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde), Tiwa Savage (Nigeria) and Viviane Chidid (Senegal) will all jostle to emerge at the top.

The toughest battle will, however, be in the song of the year category, with 12 songs named in the highly competitive slot.

‘‘Last Last’’ from Grammy winner Burna Boy is booked for the award, but it must fend off fierce rivalry, notably from ‘’Calm Down''- Rema (Nigeria), ''Sugarcane'' - Camidoh (Ghana), "Peru" – Fireboy DML (Nigeria) with Ed Sheeran (UK), "BKBN" – Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde), "Encre" – Emma’a (Gabon), "Cough" – Kizz Daniel (Nigeria) and "Rush" – Ayra Starr (Nigeria) among others.

Cameroon comes strong on the bloc, with two singers, Krys M. and Libianca, nominated in the best newcomers category.

The winners of the various categories will take home Trace Awards trophies, which are unique pieces of art designed by acclaimed Congolese sculptor and designer Dora Prevost.

Africa-centred music awards have consistently played a key role in spotlighting artists on the continent and helping showcase the excellence and diversity of Afro-centric music in genres such as Afrobeat, Dancehall, Hip Hop, Afro-pop, Mbalax, Amapiano, Zouk, and Kizomba, among others.