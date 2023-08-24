SPORTS
3 MIN READ
FIFA to investigate Spanish football chief over kiss
The incident happened as Luis Rubiales was presenting the players with their gold medals after they beat England 1-0 in the final on Sunday
FIFA to investigate Spanish football chief over kiss
The incident was made with condemnation in the football world, / Photo: Reuters
August 24, 2023

FIFA's Disciplinary Committee has opened disciplinary proceedings against Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish FA, following his unsolicited kiss on Women's World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso.

The incident - which happened as Rubiales was presenting the players with their gold medals after they beat England 1-0 in the final on Sunday - sparked outrage within and outside Spain, with Hermoso saying such acts should "never go unpunished".

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee informed Luis Rubiales, President of the Spanish Football Association, today that it is opening disciplinary proceedings against him based on the events that occurred during the final of the Women's World Cup," it said in a statement on Thursday.

"The events may constitute violations of article 13 paragraphs 1 and 2 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code."

Violating rules

Article 13 in the code deals with "offensive behaviour" of players and officials, particularly with "violating the basic rules of decent conduct" and "behaving in a way that brings the sport into disrepute".

Rubiales, who initially called his critics "idiots", issued a video apology late on Monday, but it failed to quell the uproar.

Acting Second Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz called for Rubiales' resignation because "without any doubt (he) attacked a woman".

Spain's women's football league, Liga F, called for Rubiales to be dismissed and said it had lodged a complaint with the president of the National Sports Council (CSD) over his "very serious actions and behaviour".

Did not enjoy

Hermoso, who said after the final that she did not enjoy Rubiales' kiss, added on Wednesday that her union F UTPRO and her agency TMJ were defending her interests in the matter.

"We are working to ensure that acts such as those we have seen never go unpunished, that they are sanctioned and that the exemplary measures are adopted to protect women footballers from actions that we believe are unacceptable," she said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us