Kenya says TikTok agrees content moderation deal
Kenya says TikTok has agreed to moderate its content in the country to prevent the spread of inappropriate material.
Kenya is one of the most active countries on TikTok in the world. / Photo: Reuters
August 24, 2023

TikTok has agreed to moderate content on its app in Kenya, the country's presidency has said, days after parliament received a petition to ban the popular video-sharing platform.

TikTok, owned by Chinese technology giant ByteDance, is facing scrutiny across the world due to privacy and security concerns.

"Short-form video hosting service TikTok will work with Kenya in reviewing and monitoring its content," President William Ruto's office said in a statement on Thursday after a call with TikTok chief executive Shou Zi Chew.

"This new development means that inappropriate or offensive content will be expunged from the platform," it added.

Ruto also said on social media that Chew had agreed to set up an office in Kenya to "coordinate" TikTok's operations in Africa.

No further details were given on the arrangement or when the Kenyan office would begin operations.

Petition for ban

Thursday's announcement comes barely 10 days after Kenyan legislators received a petition from a private citizen demanding that TikTok be banned in the East African country for promoting obscenity.

"The petitioner decries that while it has gained popularity among the youth, the content that is being shared on the platform is inappropriate thus promoting violence, explicit sexual content, hate speech," parliament speaker Moses Wetangula said at the time.

Parliament is due to investigate the use of TikTok in Kenya and a decision is expected in about two months.

Thanks to its editing features and an AI-powered algorithm, TikTok is popular, especially with younger audiences, and has over one billion users.

Western scrutiny

It has come under fierce Western scrutiny over its ties to China but the company denies it is under Beijing's tutelage.

This month , it announced changes to meet strict EU rules including allowing European users to turn off "personalisation" – a feature that encourages people to keep watching videos by suggesting content based on their personal interests.

Meanwhile, Somalia's government announced on Sunday it was banning the platform for being used by terrorists to spread propaganda.

SOURCE:AFP
