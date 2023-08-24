TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan reaffirms determination to build 'prosperous, strong' Türkiye
As the Turkish Republic approaches its 100th anniversary, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan says that the country deserves a 'first-class' democracy, economy, and future.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan attend the Justice and Development (AK) Party's 22nd Foundation Anniversary Event at ATO Congresium in Ankara. / Photo: AA
August 24, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed his commitment to working for a "prosperous and strong" Türkiye, speaking at an event marking the 22nd anniversary of the Justice and Development (AK) Party's establishment.

"We will fulfil our promise to our nation by building a prosperous, reputable, strong, and peaceful Türkiye in every aspect during the mastery period of our presidency," Erdogan said on Thursday.

Founded on August 14, 2001, the party burst onto the political scene under the leadership of Erdogan, who became prime minister in 2003 and has served as president since 2014.

"With the motto 'Nothing will be the same anymore,' we are leaving behind another milestone on the blessed road we started 22 years ago," Erdogan said, stressing that the party embraces all 85 million of Türkiye's citizens without discrimination.

During the May elections, the AK Party emerged as the main party in parliament, gaining 268 seats.

Turning to the upcoming 2024 local elections that will be held in March, Erdogan said the nation will protect the future in the same way that it did in the May elections.

