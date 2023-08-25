AFRICA
US sanctions six Congolese, Rwandese over eastern DRC conflict
Washington has sanctioned six Rwandans and Congolese described as members of defence forces or rebels believed to have contributed to the instability which has displaced more than 5.5 million people in DRC.
UN's MONUSCO peacekeepers patrol towards the Kigonze camp for the internally displaced people in Ituri DRC. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
August 25, 2023

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on six Congolese and Rwandan members of the armed forces or militias over their alleged part in fuelling the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

In a statement, the U.S. Treasury Department said Brig-Gen Andrew Nyamvumba, Apoilinaire riaxizimana, Sebastian Uwimbabazi, Ruvugayimikore Protogene from Rwanda alongside Bernard Byamungu and Col Salomon Tokolonga from coingo have been destabilising Congo’s eastern borderlands for decades.

The Rwandan-backed March 23 Movement (M23) seized parts of Congo’s North Kivu province in November 2021, escalating a fight with Congolese troops and other militias that has displaced thousands of civilians.

“Today’s sanctions reflect the United States’ commitment to advancing efforts to resolve the crisis and address the dire humanitarian situation,” Brian Nelson, the treasury’s under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in the statement.

Sexual violence

“All sides in the conflict are responsible for serious human rights abuses including, but not limited to, intentional targeting of civilian populations through sexual violence.”

The fighting and recurrent natural disasters have helped fuel a humanitarian crisis in eastern Congo. Around 5.5 million are displaced in North Kivu and neighbouring provinces, according to U.N. figures.

The Congolese army did not immediately respond to a request for comment. M23 could not be reached for comment on the sanctions against its members, nor could the Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), another militia whose member was sanctioned.

SOURCE:Reuters
