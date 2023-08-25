WORLD
Trump back on Twitter two years after suspension
This is the first time Trump has posted on Twitter which is now called X since his suspension from the platform in January 2021.
Trump posted for the first on Thursday on X since his ban in 2021. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
August 25, 2023

Former US President Donald Trump has reappeared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, marking his first post there since January 2021.

He shared an image of his mugshot, which was taken after his surrender in Georgia in the 2020 election case.

Throughout his 2016 campaign and initial White House term, Trump was widely known for his prolific use of Twitter, employing it for everything from taunting his political adversaries to revealing significant White House decisions.

Trump shared his mugshot first on Truth Social, a platform in which he has a financial interest.

He then posted on X using his dormant @realdonaldtrump account, which had remained inactive for over two years.

Trump's account on X was reinstated by its CEO Elon Musk late last year, reversing a ban on the former US president's account imposed in January 2021 over his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Trump turned himself in to authori ties in Fulton County, Georgia on Thursday to be booked on charges tied to alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

He was released on a $200,000 bond nearly 20 minutes after being booked at the Fulton County Jail, where he was fingerprinted and had his mugshot taken, becoming the first US president in history, past or present, to do so.

The former US president faces 13 criminal counts, including violations of the Georgia state RICO Act, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, and conspiracy to commit false statements.

SOURCE:AA
