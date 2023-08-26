Arsenal were held to a 2-2 home draw by 10-man Fulham in the Premier League as rivals Manchester United came from two goals down to seal a dramatic win against Nottingham Forest.

Fulham struck gold in 57 seconds when Andreas Pereira pounced on a loose back pass from Bukayo Saka and the midfielder saw goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale well off his line, pulling the trigger from 30 yards out to score and silence the home crowd.

But Arsenal won a penalty for a foul on Fabio Vieira after the hour-mark and Saka redeemed himself with a confident spot kick in the pouring rain. Arsenal made it 2-1 two minutes later when Vieira whipped in a cross for Eddie Nketiah to score.

Fulham were reduced to 10 men when Calvin Bassey received a second booking for a cynical foul on Nketiah to prevent a counter-attack, but they equalised in the 87th minute when Joao Palhinha swept home from a corner to rescue a point.

Rip-roaring clash

Bruno Fernandes completed a 3-2 comeback victory for Manchester United from the penalty spot after the hosts conceded twice inside the opening five minutes against Nottingham Forest in a rip-roaring Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The home crowd were stunned after two minutes when Taiwo Awoniyi ran through to put Forest ahead and in disbelief two minutes later when unmarked Willy Boly headed in a second.

Christian Eriksen began the comeback after 17 minutes when he touched in Marcus Rashfor d's cross but for all United's pressure, Forest still packed a substantial threat.

Casemiro levelled from close range in the 52nd minute and Forest were reduced to 10 men when Joe Worrall was red-carded for hauling down Fernandes outside the area.

Ten minutes later Rashford went down in the area after slight contact from Danilo and Fernandes stepped up to beat American keeper Matt Turner from the penalty spot and seal United's second win of the season.