Nigerian President Bola Tinubu the regional the West African regional bloc will continue to defend democracy in the region but that war was not the best option as bloc tries to resolve Niger's coup crisis.

"We are deep in our attempts to peacefully settle the issue in Niger by leveraging on our diplomatic tools. I continue to hold ECOWAS back, despite its readiness for all options, in order to exhaust all other remedial mechanisms,'' Tinubu said.

The Nigerian leader was speaking during a meeting with the US presidential envoy and assistant secretary of state for African affairs Molly Phee in Abuja on Saturday.

''War is not ideal for my economic reforms, nor for the region, but the defence of democracy is sacrosanct,'' Tinubu added.

He said despite the crisis in Niger, his administration would remain determined in its economic reforms programme to complete them ''successfully for the benefit of Nigerians.''

Tinunu to meet Biden

The US Special Presidential Envoy Molly Phee expressed US government's ''high regard'' for ECOWAS saying it supports efforts by the West African regional bloc to resolve the coup crisis in Niger.

President Bola Tinubu is expected to meet US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly which is scheduled for September 18 to 26 in New York.

Tinubu has accepted an invitation for the meeting, which was delivered by US presidential envoy and assistant secretary of state for African affairs, his spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said in a statement.

Investment

The two leaders are likely to discuss the situation in Niger where Tinubu, who chairs the regional bloc ECOWAS, is working with other heads of government in West Africa to find a solution after the military seized power.

Tinubu, who has called for more US investment in his country and greater cooperation for the defence of democracy in West Africa, amid rising coup incidents in the region.

"The private sector will lead the way within an enabling environment we create for them, but the U.S. Government must be innovative in its thinking and systematically create incentives for U.S. industrial investment in Nigeria,'' Tinubu said.

''Under my leadership, Nigeria stands ready to address their specific regulatory, tax and environmental concerns,'' he added.