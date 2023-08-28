AFRICA
Ugandan President Museveni pardons 200 inmates
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has pardoned 200 inmates on health and humanitarian grounds.
Senior prison officers in Uganda have made appeals for the increment of budgetary allocation to the correctional facilities. / Photo: Reuters
August 28, 2023

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has pardoned 200 prisoners on public health and humanitarian grounds.

Museveni made the decision on the “advice of the Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy,” Ugandan Senior Commissioner for Prisons Frank Mayanja said in a statement on Monday.

In July 2023, the country’s Commissioner General for Prisons Johnson Byabashaija decried congestion in various correctional facilities.

He asked for expansion of the facilities and additional budget to cater for the inmates’ basic needs.

Byabashaija said Uganda had a total of 76,248 prisoners as of July 2023.

He further added that the budget for food, maintenance and clothing had not been increased in the 2023/24 financial year.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
