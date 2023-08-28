WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump to 'appeal' election subversion trial date
Former US President Donald Trump has said he will file an appeal against the date set for the hearing of the 2020 election subversion case.
Trump to 'appeal' election subversion trial date
Former US President Donald Trump is facing accusations of attempting to overturn the will of the American voters in the 2020 presidential election. / Photo: AP
August 28, 2023

Donald Trump has said he would appeal the scheduling of a March 2024 trial over his alleged efforts to subvert his 2020 election defeat, though legal experts said such a move was not possible before a verdict is reached in the case.

"I will appeal," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform on Monday. He did not say how or when the appeal would be made.

A trial court's scheduling decision is not a legitimate basis for an appeal prior to a verdict being reached, according to legal experts.

During the hearing on Monday during which the March 4 trial date was set, Trump's attorney, John Lauro, vowed to abide by the judge's scheduling decision despite being unhappy with it.

The planned trial in Washington DC is one of four criminal prosecutions the former president faces as he mounts a campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us