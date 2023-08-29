Former Liberian Chief Justice Gloria Musu-Scott along with three family members have denied charges of murder when they appeared at the Temple of Justice in the capital, Monrovia.

Police have charged Musu-Scott and her family members with murder, criminal conspiracy and false statement to law enforcement in connection to the death of her niece, Charloe Musu.

The late Charloe Musu was killed at their home in Brewersville, a suburb of Monrovia, on February 22, 2023, according to police.

Police say the suspects inflicted several bodily injuries on Charloe Musu leading to her death.

Prosecutors have requested for a jury trial and jury selection had started, according to local media outlets.

Musu-Scott was chief justice from 1997 until 2003.