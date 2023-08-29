Burhan explains exit

The head of Sudan's army says he had fled the capital Khartoum during a large military operation. Sudan was plunged into chaos after monthslong tensions between the military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, exploded into open fighting on April 15. During a rare public speech in the coastal city of Port Sudan on Monday, Burhan said the military operation which enabled him to flee Khartoum's army headquarters included navel and air forces denies and that there were casualties.