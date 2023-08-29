The police service in Kenya is asking the public for help in selecting a new uniform following a directive by President William Ruto for a switch from the current uniform.

Samples of the proposed uniforms were unveiled on Tuesday in the capital, Nairobi, for police officers and the public to give their views.

The current Persian blue design was introduced in 2018 and replaced a long-standing uniform that had defined police officers for decades.

A team will visit eight regions in the country to collect the views of police officers and the public in the proposed review of the uniform design.

“We are only concerned with the design, not about texture or standards. Officers have voted through acclamation on what they want,” the director of logistics Peter Ndungu said, while showing samples of the proposed uniform designs.

There were claims that new uniforms were not delivered to stations throughout the country the last time the police force introduced unveiled new-look uniforms in 2018.