Algeria proposes six-month transition in Niger
Algeria is proposing a six-month transition to help resolve the leadership crisis in Niger.
Niger was plunged into a leadership crisis following the July 26 coup against President Mohamed Bazoum. / Photo: AFP
August 29, 2023

Algeria has proposed a six-month transitional period led by a civilian to solve the crisis in neighbouring Niger.

Niger was plunged into turmoil on July 26 when General Abdourahamane Tchiani, a former commander of the presidential guard, led a military intervention that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

Bazoum was elected in 2021 in Niger’s first democratic power transition since it gained independence from French colonial rule in 1960.

“Algeria proposes a new initiative that includes a transitional period of six months to resolve the Niger crisis,” Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf told a press conference in Algiers on Tuesday.

The top diplomat said the transitional period would be led by a civilian.

Opposed to use of force

“Most of the countries we spoke to oppose military intervention in Niger to end the crisis,” he added.

Algeria opposes military intervention in Niger and has campaigned against any military action in the West African country.

Attaf had visited Nigeria, Ghana and Benin, members of the Economic Community of Western African States (ECOWAS), last week to discuss a peaceful solution to the conflict in Niger.

The bloc had earlier ordered the activation of its standby force on Aug. 10 to restore constitutional order in Niger.

