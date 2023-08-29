AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Tanzanians to wait longer for constitutional reform
Tanzanians will have to wait for at least three more years for the drafting of a new constitution.
Tanzanians to wait longer for constitutional reform
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu revived the push for a new constitution in 2021. Photo: AA / Photo: Reuters
August 29, 2023

Tanzanians yearning for a new constitution will have to wait for at least three years for the possible process of drafting new laws to begin.

A government multi-agency meeting resolved recently to carry out a sensitisation campaign between 2023 and 2026 before the supreme law can be changed.

The public awareness exercise, which is aimed at familiarising Tanzanians with the current constitution and picking out possible areas for improvement, will be conducted by the country’s National Agency for Public Education on Constitution.

The team looking into the possible constitutional reforms is made up of former and current government officials in the ministry of justice and constitutional affairs, and former and the current attorney-general.

Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Damas Ndumbaro has said that it would take at least three years before the drafting of a new constitution starts.

Suluhu’s intervention

Tanzania currently operates under the 1977 constitution.

During former president Jakaya Kikwete’s reign, there was a proposal to change the constitution, but that idea was shelved when John Magufuli assumed office as president in 2015.

In 2021, however, Magufuli’s successor Samia Suluhu revived the push for constitutional reform, and even set up a 23-member task force to lead the exercise.

In previous proposals, there were suggestions to form a three-unit government. The first two were supposed to be Zanzibar and Tanganyika respectively. These two semi-autonomous governments would fall under the federal government called the United Republic of Tanzania.

The proposal was, however, opposed in parliament. The structure of government, citizens’ rights and public officers’ functions are some of the issues that could be reviewed in the new constitution.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us