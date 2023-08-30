On the anniversary of the Great Offensive, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hailed the country's victory in the military operation, which marks the resounding defeat of the occupying Greek troops at the hands of Turks in the Battle of Dumlupinar in 1922.

"The Battle of the Commander-in-Chief is one of the most crucial turning points in our nation's centuries-long struggle for perpetuity," Erdogan said on Wednesday in a message to mark the 101st anniversary of the Victory Day.

In the words of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, Erdogan said the August 30 Victory is a great achievement that once again proved the power and heroism of the Turkish army.

"With this victory, which is the 'immortal monument of the Turkish nation's idea of freedom and independence,' our nation declared to the whole world that it would not let its will be subjugated and that it would not let a shadow be cast on its independence and future," he added.

With the new steps to be taken in the coming period, Erdogan promised to strengthen the country's power and raise Türkiye above the level of contemporary civilisations.

"I commemorate Gazi Mustafa Kemal (Ataturk) and his comrades with gratitude, and I wish God's mercy on all our martyrs and veterans," he added.

Leaders unite in tribute at Anitkabir

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, senior government and high-ranking military officials, and opposition leader laid a wreath at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Turkish Republic. A minute of silence was followed by the Turkish National Anthem.

"Dear Ataturk, we are proud of reaching the 101 years of patrol of the great victory you describe as the immortal monument of the Turkish nation's idea of freedom and independence."

"Today, which is one of the turning points of our glorious history, we commemorate you, your comrades-in-arms, the honourable members of the Grand National Assembly and our Martyrs with mercy," Erdogan wrote in the memorial book at Anitkabir.

Also marking Victory Day, first lady Emine Erdogan said the August 30 Victory is a sign of the will and determination of the Turkish nation.

"It is the message of hope given to the whole world by a nation whose heart beats with the love of the country," she said on X, commemorating Ataturk and all martyrs.

Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said the Turkish nation brought a new direction to world history on August 30, 1922.

"The price paid for making Anatolia a homeland, the strength we derive from our past, the superior courage and foresight of our nation are the greatest assurance of our independence," Yilmaz said on X.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus said August 30 is a heroic epic and a sign of independence.

Marking the Great Offensive, the National Defense Ministry commemorated commander-in-chief Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, a national struggle of heroes, martyrs, and veterans with mercy, gratitude, and respect.

The Great Offensive – one of the greatest military victories in history – was launched by the Turkish Armed Forces on August 26, 1922 under the leadership of Ataturk, the founder of modern Türkiye, and ended on September 18 the same year.

From August 26 to August 30 of 1922, Turkish forces fought the Battle of Dumlupinar (considered part of the Turkish Independence War) in Türkiye’s western Kutahya province, where Greek forces were decisively defeated.

By the end of 1922, all foreign forces had left the territories which would collectively become the new Republic of Türkiye one year later.