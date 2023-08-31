WORLD
2 MIN READ
Freak accident: Italy's rail workers repairing tracks killed
Two of their colleagues were unharmed but remain under observation in hospital.
Freak accident: Italy's rail workers repairing tracks killed
  The train line between Turin and Milan remained suspended. / Photo: Getty Images
August 31, 2023

Italian emergency services say five railway workers were killed in northern Italy after being run over by a train while conducting overnight maintenance work.

The train, which was transporting waggons on the Milan-Turin line and had no passengers, was travelling at 160 kilometres (99 miles) per hour when it hit the team replacing parts of the track near Brandizzo, on the outskirts of Turin.

"Five workers were killed by a passing train, two others injured," the fire service said in a brief statement on Thursday.

The bodies of the men, reported to be aged between 22 and 52 years old, were said to have been dragged for several metres.

Chilling scene

Two of their colleagues were unharmed but remain under observation in hospital, while the train driver was in shock but uninjured, according to Italian news agencies.

RFI, the company that manages Italy's rail network, confirmed the news and offered its "deep sorrow" and condolences for the families of the victims, stressing that investigations were underway.

Paolo Bodoni, the mayor of Brandizzo, told the AGI news agency that an emergency worker had described to him a "chilling scene, with human remains across 300 metres".

"It's a huge tragedy. It cannot be excluded that there could have been a communication error," he said.

The train line between Turin and Milan remained suspended early on Thursday morning.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us