Niger's junta orders police to expel French ambassador
The military junta has revoked the diplomatic immunity of France's ambassador.
Anti-French sentiments have been on the rise in the West African country. / Photo: AFP
August 31, 2023

Niger's military junta has revoked the diplomatic immunity of France's ambassador and ordered police to expel him from the country.

The mutinous soldiers who ousted Niger’s president more than one month ago gave French Ambassador Sylvain Itte 48 hours to leave the country last week.

The deadline expired on August 28 without France recalling Itte.

The French government says it does not recognize the coup rulers as the country's legitimate leaders.

The communique sent by Niger's Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier this week and seen by The Associated Press news agency on Thursday said Itte "no longer enjoys the privileges and immunities attached to his status as a member of the diplomatic staff of the embassy."

The document also says the diplomatic cards and visas of the ambassador's families have been canceled.

The junta order was in response to actions taken by the French government which it said were "contrary to the interests of Niger".

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that the ambassador would stay in the country despite the junta's pressure and reiterated France's support to Niger's ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

