TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's economy beats market forecast to grow 3.8% in 2nd quarter
On quarterly basis, Türkiye's gross domestic product has risen by 3.5 percent year-on-year in the second quarter 2023 surpassing expectations, according to official figures.
Türkiye's economy beats market forecast to grow 3.8% in 2nd quarter
The figures increased by 6.2% in the construction sector and 1.2% in agriculture, but decreased by 2.6% in industry during the same period. / Photo: AA Archive / Others
August 31, 2023

Türkiye's economy grew 3.8% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2023, better than the market forecast, according to data released by the country's statistical authority.

"We started to see the positive effects of the policies we implemented. We will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure the lasting effects of these impacts and to maintain stability" Türkiye's Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said.

Economists had expected Türkiye's economy would grow 3.5% on an annual basis in the second quarter.

The figure followed a downwardly-revised 3.9% annual growth in the first quarter of 2023.

On a quarterly basis, the Turkish economy grew 3.5% in the three months to June, shifting from a 0.1% contraction in the previous period.

Value added increased the most among the services – wholesale and retail trade, transport, storage, accommodation, and food service activities – constituting a gross domestic product of 6.4% year-on-year in April-June.

The figures increased by 6.2% in the construction sector and 1.2% in agriculture, but decreased by 2.6% in industry during the same period.

Imports of goods and services soared 20.3% in the three-month period compared to last year, while exports of goods and services plunged 9%.

The final consumption expenditures of resident households hiked 15.6% in the second quarter of 2023.

Government final consumption expenditure grew by 5.3% in the same period.

TurkStat also said that Türkiye's annual GDP growth rate for 2022 was revised s lightly downwards to 5.5%.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us