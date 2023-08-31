UEFA is set to announce its Men's and Women's Players of the Year for 2023, with Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, and Kevin De Bruyne leading the very tight race as the top three players on the list.

Lionel Messi, who has won the title twice in the past, will go level with Cristiano Ronaldo if he takes the title, but he has the monstrous figures of Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne to contend with.

For their part, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne had a fantastic 2022–23 season that pivoted Manchester City's treble win (UEFA, Premiership, and FA Cups), making the English team the second to win the three titles at once in English football.

In the women’s category, Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas, who is a two-time winner, is not in contention, but it has not left the grips of Spain entirely as two fellow Spanish World Cup winners are in contention to succeed her.

Aitana Bonmati and Olga Carmona are racing to the wire with Sam Kerr from Australia to claim the title in the women's category.

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw will take place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, Spain, at 8:30 p.m. local time.