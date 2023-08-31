The United Nations and Nigeria have signed an agreement to fight terrorism.

The agreement was signed by the UN Under-Secretary on Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov and an official of the Nigerian government late Wednesday, according to the head of Strategic Communications in the office of National Security Adviser Zakari Mijinyawa.

“Nigerian government through the Office of the National Security Adviser, and the United Nations Office of Counter Terrorism have signed Memorandums of Understanding to further strengthen counter-terrorism efforts in the country," Mijinyawa said in a statement on Thursday.

He said both parties pledged to strengthen the fight against terrorism in Nigeria and along West African borders.

Frequent terror threats

Voronkov said cooperation includes countering terrorism financing, terrorist movement, border and maritime security, as well as delivery of counterterrorism training in Nigeria.

Fighting between military forces and the Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) terror groups is frequent in Nigeria’s volatile northeast.

About 100,000 people have been killed and 3 million displaced in more than a decade of terror attacks in Nigeria, according to the National Emergency Management Agency.