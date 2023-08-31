AFRICA
African Union suspends Gabon’s membership
The African Union (AU) has suspended Gabon from the continental body after the country’s military staged a coup against President Ali Bongo Ondimba on Wednesday.
Ali Bongo Ondimba had ruled Gabon for 14 years, and had secured a controversial third term before his ouster on Wednesday. / Photo: AFP
August 31, 2023

The African Union, which has 55 member states, has decided to suspend Gabon's participation in all AU activities, organs, and institutions until the restoration of constitutional order in the country, in accordance with AU instruments, the Africa Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) said in a statement on Thursday.

“It strongly condemns the military takeover of power in the Republic of Gabon, which ousted President Ali Bongo," the statement added.

The military intervention came just days after allegations of fraud in the country's elections last Saturday, which elected President Ali Bongo for a third term.

Early on Wednesday, military officers announced the seizure of power on national television, canceling the weekend election results and detaining Bongo and other senior government officials.

Gabon is the latest country in Africa to experience a military takeover after members of Niger’s military seized power late last month.

