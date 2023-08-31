Al-Burhan vs Hemedti: Why is Sudan war defying solution?

The conflict between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is defying solution even as the death toll is mounting by the day. The violence erupted on April 15 following tensions linked to a planned transition to civilian rule, plunging the country into bloodshed and threatening to destabilise the region. Clashes have been most intense in Khartoum, Darfur and Omdurman but violence has been happening in other areas in the country. The army led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the RSF led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo have been issuing claims and counterclaims. However, both have been accused by rights groups of committing war crimes with the International Criminal Court saying it was looking into these allegations. More than 3000 people have been killed, infrastructure collapsed and the humanitarian crisis worsens. More than 4.3 million people have also been forced to flee their homes including over 900,000 refugees crossing into neighbouring countries, according to the UN. Many of those displaced were South Sudanese refugees who had fled violence in their country and now forced to return amid uncertainty. As all these atrocities happen with no end in sight and humanitarian agencies say the war is being forgotten by the world which portends greater danger for the victims and for regional stability.